Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4,122.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust opened at $16.50 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.16. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $106.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

DOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.93.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

