Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys New Position in New Relic Inc (NEWR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 69,337 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.12% of New Relic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEWR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Relic by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,496,000 after acquiring an additional 340,747 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 735,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,817 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 502.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,443,000 after purchasing an additional 331,291 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 386,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,676,000 after purchasing an additional 79,423 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,712,000 after purchasing an additional 89,657 shares during the period. 71.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic opened at $105.77 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.93 and a beta of 0.77. New Relic Inc has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.09 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. research analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.88.

In other New Relic news, insider James R. Gochee sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $449,199.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,543,806.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 372,797 shares of company stock worth $38,349,245. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

