Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) CFO Richard Contreras Sells 3,379 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) CFO Richard Contreras sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $130,361.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Richard Contreras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 6th, Richard Contreras sold 625 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $23,393.75.

On Tuesday, July 31st, Richard Contreras sold 1,937 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $68,744.13.

NYSE:FDP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.33.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($1.13). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 171.4% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,771,000 after purchasing an additional 130,894 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at $801,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at $2,513,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,900,000 after purchasing an additional 34,777 shares in the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos.

