FreightCar America (RAIL) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Buckingham Research

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Buckingham Research from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RAIL. ValuEngine raised FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FreightCar America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FreightCar America from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FreightCar America in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FreightCar America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

RAIL stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.93. 6,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,592. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $231.08 million, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.59.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.27. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $66.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.30 million. equities analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Madden sold 7,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $117,769.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Madden sold 9,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $149,084.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in FreightCar America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in FreightCar America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

