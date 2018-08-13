Freenet (FRTAF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freenet from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Freenet alerts:

Shares of Freenet opened at $28.15 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Freenet has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

freenet AG provides network-independent telecommunication services focusing on mobile communications, mobile Internet, TV and media, and digital lifestyle applications in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.