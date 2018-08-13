Franks International (FI) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Franks International (NYSE:FI) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $4.50 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Franks International in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franks International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franks International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Franks International in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Franks International and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franks International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.47.

Shares of Franks International opened at $8.79 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Franks International has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Franks International had a negative net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $132.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Franks International will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Melanie Christine Mosing sold 301,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $2,326,214.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,060,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,563,193.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William Bradford Mosing sold 98,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $746,046.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,164,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,889,631.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,684,978 shares of company stock worth $12,810,039. Company insiders own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Franks International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 572,032 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franks International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of Franks International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 487,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 63,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franks International by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,376,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Franks International by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

