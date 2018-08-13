Franklin Electric (FELE) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

FELE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Monday, June 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Shares of Franklin Electric opened at $48.25 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $30,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $241,894 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,196,000 after purchasing an additional 424,345 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,197,000 after acquiring an additional 71,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,912,000 after acquiring an additional 32,696 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,818,000 after acquiring an additional 156,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,036,000 after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.