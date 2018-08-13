Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.04. Forum Energy Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Forum Energy Technologies.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Forum Energy Technologies had a net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FET. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 190,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 265,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies opened at $12.35 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

