Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) Stake Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 440,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth about $373,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth about $585,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth about $733,000. 40.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

NYSE:FSM opened at $4.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of -0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $6.08.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $73.67 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 24.48%. equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSM. ValuEngine raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine situated in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.