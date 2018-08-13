Fortive Corp (FTV) VP Sells $2,494,907.52 in Stock

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) VP Raj Ratnakar sold 30,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $2,494,907.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,923.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Fortive opened at $79.70 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $63.97 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 9.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Fortive by 105.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Fortive by 5,816.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Fortive by 56.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

