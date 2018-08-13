Fortis Inc (FTS) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,426,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,845,301 shares during the period. Fortis makes up approximately 0.5% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 1.98% of Fortis worth $269,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $32.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of -0.17. Fortis Inc has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $38.24.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

FTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

