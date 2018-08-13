Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Fortinet worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 126.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 19.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,042,000 after purchasing an additional 82,022 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 323,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after purchasing an additional 112,924 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.6% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet opened at $75.29 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 144.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.55. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $75.78.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.66 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. research analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Cowen cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 165,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $12,173,225.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,694,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,577,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $558,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,104 shares of company stock worth $15,792,461 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

