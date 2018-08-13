Forkcoin Price Up 4.3% Today (FORK)

Forkcoin (CURRENCY:FORK) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Forkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00009086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Forkcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $31,758.00 worth of Forkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Forkcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Forkcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015960 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000321 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007501 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00263521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00166835 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012520 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Forkcoin Profile

Forkcoin’s total supply is 6,676,651 coins. The official website for Forkcoin is forkcoin.io . The Reddit community for Forkcoin is /r/Forkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Forkcoin’s official Twitter account is @forkcoin

Buying and Selling Forkcoin

Forkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Forkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Forkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Forkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Forkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Forkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.