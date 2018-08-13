Foresight Energy LP (FELP) Receives $4.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on FELP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foresight Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foresight Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

Get Foresight Energy alerts:

Shares of Foresight Energy opened at $3.90 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Foresight Energy has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $271.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.80 million. Foresight Energy had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.17%. analysts expect that Foresight Energy will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.0565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Foresight Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Foresight Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $930,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Foresight Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Energy Company Profile

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of March 7, 2018, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.