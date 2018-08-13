FMC Corp (FMC) Receives $101.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 target price on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Nomura boosted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.70 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FMC from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

In related news, insider Paul W. Graves sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $319,782.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 430,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,415,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Precocity Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth $6,691,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth $1,690,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth $3,117,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3,429.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 63,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 61,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.61. 11,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,957. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63. FMC has a 12 month low of $72.73 and a 12 month high of $98.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. equities analysts predict that FMC will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

