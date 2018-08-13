Fluent (FLNT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Cogint, Inc. is involved in data analytics products and services. The Company offers cloud-based mobile user and data acquisition, audience, risk management and marketing solutions to the risk management industry. Cogint Inc., formerly known as IDI Inc., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLNT. ValuEngine raised Fluent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fluent in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

Shares of Fluent remained flat at $$2.40 during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company had a trading volume of 10,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $180.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.03. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.27.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.00 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. equities analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Brauser sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $714,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Conlin bought 44,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $111,946.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 644,600 shares of company stock worth $1,761,946 and sold 1,730,000 shares worth $4,389,000. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services primarily in the United States. It develops custom audiences and operates performance marketing campaigns on behalf of advertising partners. The company offers data acquisition solutions that include Connect, which enables marketers to acquire consumer data and marketing consent across its network of proprietary Websites; and ReConnect that enables marketers offer consumers the ability to opt into marketing programs outside of the confines of own Websites.

