Fluent Financial LLC Takes Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC)

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2018

Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTMC. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2,403.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 645.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF opened at $32.93 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $32.86.

