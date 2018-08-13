Fluent Financial LLC Sells 3,370 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Fluent Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 156.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. KHP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $10,364,316.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,864 shares in the company, valued at $63,629,262.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $116,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,493 shares of company stock valued at $10,602,116. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Valero Energy opened at $115.37 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $64.22 and a twelve month high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $31.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.56 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.21%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

