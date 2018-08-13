First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,216 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.42% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Clearshares LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,972,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,429,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 37,372 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1,440.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13,146.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 17,616 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF opened at $27.05 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $27.84.

See Also: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.