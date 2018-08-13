First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (UHS)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 70,752 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B worth $31,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UHS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 73.1% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 925,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,571,000 after purchasing an additional 390,659 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 390.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,083,000 after purchasing an additional 296,429 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 71.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 564,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,790,000 after purchasing an additional 235,251 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 22.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,174,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $139,049,000 after purchasing an additional 215,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in the first quarter worth $24,401,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B opened at $124.41 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of $95.26 and a twelve month high of $128.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.40.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

