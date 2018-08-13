First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Sabre Corp (SABR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 2,182.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of Sabre worth $32,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 203,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 4,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $108,516.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 15,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $391,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,778 shares in the company, valued at $6,194,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,873,441 shares of company stock worth $265,885,530 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sabre opened at $24.93 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sabre Corp has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $26.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $984.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.40 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 47.59% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is 43.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SABR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sabre from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Imperial Capital began coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Sabre from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.