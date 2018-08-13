First Trust Advisors LP Has $30.45 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 852,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,505 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Conagra Brands worth $30,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,362,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,175,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,385,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,790 shares in the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,714,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands opened at $36.65 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 3,023 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $106,258.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven F. Goldstone sold 72,678 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $2,586,610.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,823,771 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

