First Republic Bank (FRC) Stake Boosted by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,654,963 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises 1.8% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned 2.95% of First Republic Bank worth $450,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 31.7% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth about $297,000.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC opened at $100.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $84.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.52.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $744.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.03 million. equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 25th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.46.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.