First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.10

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.10 and last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 6032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.35.

FFIN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut First Financial Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.27.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 37.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald N. Giddiens sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $78,099.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,747 shares in the company, valued at $732,852.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

