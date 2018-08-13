Finning International (FTT) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Thursday.

FTT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded Finning International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$36.25 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.19.

Finning International opened at C$31.81 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$26.26 and a 52 week high of C$36.48.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.02. Finning International had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.60 billion.

In other news, insider Jeff Erdman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.03, for a total value of C$51,045.00. Also, insider Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.59, for a total value of C$292,233.00. Insiders have sold 10,400 shares of company stock worth $349,897 over the last 90 days.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, petroleum, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

