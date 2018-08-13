FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 8,729 Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,868 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,729 shares during the quarter. Adobe Systems comprises 1.0% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $16,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,861,002 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,316,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,325 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,139,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,740,637,000 after purchasing an additional 141,525 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,486 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,396,198,000 after purchasing an additional 99,181 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 31.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,847 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,850,000 after purchasing an additional 485,801 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank raised its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,820,343 shares of the software company’s stock worth $443,818,000 after purchasing an additional 66,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Guggenheim began coverage on Adobe Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Adobe Systems from $278.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.76.

In other Adobe Systems news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $2,730,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $696,047.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,637,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,327 shares of company stock worth $6,461,959. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe Systems opened at $253.70 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 52-week low of $143.95 and a 52-week high of $263.83. The company has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Adobe Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

