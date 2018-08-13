Financial Review: First Republic Bank (FRC) and Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (BMA)

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) and Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (NYSE:BMA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Republic Bank and Banco Macro SA ADR Class B, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 9 5 0 2.36 Banco Macro SA ADR Class B 1 1 4 0 2.50

First Republic Bank presently has a consensus price target of $102.46, suggesting a potential upside of 1.79%. Banco Macro SA ADR Class B has a consensus price target of $108.85, suggesting a potential upside of 111.61%. Given Banco Macro SA ADR Class B’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Macro SA ADR Class B is more favorable than First Republic Bank.

Dividends

First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Banco Macro SA ADR Class B pays an annual dividend of $2.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. First Republic Bank pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Macro SA ADR Class B pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Republic Bank has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

First Republic Bank has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Macro SA ADR Class B has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.4% of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and Banco Macro SA ADR Class B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 24.80% 11.73% 0.90% Banco Macro SA ADR Class B 24.73% 25.82% 5.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Republic Bank and Banco Macro SA ADR Class B’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $2.91 billion 5.45 $757.66 million $4.31 23.35 Banco Macro SA ADR Class B $2.21 billion 1.53 $567.08 million $8.65 5.95

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Macro SA ADR Class B. Banco Macro SA ADR Class B is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Republic Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of lending products that comprise residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, multifamily loans, commercial real estate loans, residential construction loans, personal loans, business loans, and smaller loans and lines of credit to businesses and individuals. The company's loans are secured by single family residences, multifamily buildings, and commercial real estate properties. In addition, it provides wealth management services, which include various investment strategies and products, trust and custody services, full service and online brokerage, financial and estate planning, and access to alternative investments, as well as investing, insurance, and foreign exchange services. As of December 31, 2017, the company offered its services through 76 offices, including 70 preferred banking licensed deposit-taking offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach, and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; and New York, New York, as well as 6 offices that provided lending, wealth management, and trust services. First Republic Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Banco Macro SA ADR Class B

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services that include deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services. Further, the company provides trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; transaction services, such as collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, foreign exchange transactions, and foreign trade services; and information services, such as Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 445 branches, 1,443 ATMs, 912 self-service terminals, and service points. Banco Macro S.A. also offers Internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

