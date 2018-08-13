Financial Review: Belmond (BEL) & Century Casinos (CNTY)

Belmond (NYSE: BEL) and Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Belmond and Century Casinos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Belmond -6.84% 1.48% 0.61% Century Casinos 2.20% 5.01% 3.40%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Belmond and Century Casinos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Belmond 1 1 1 0 2.00 Century Casinos 0 0 2 0 3.00

Belmond presently has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.47%. Century Casinos has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.60%. Given Century Casinos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Century Casinos is more favorable than Belmond.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.0% of Belmond shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Century Casinos shares are held by institutional investors. 87.6% of Belmond shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Century Casinos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Belmond has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Casinos has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Belmond and Century Casinos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Belmond $561.00 million 2.85 -$45.03 million $0.12 129.58 Century Casinos $154.07 million 1.55 $6.25 million $0.45 18.07

Century Casinos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Belmond. Century Casinos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Belmond, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Century Casinos beats Belmond on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Belmond Company Profile

Belmond Ltd. engages in the hotel and travel businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, invested in, or managed 36 deluxe hotels and resort properties in the United States, Mexico, The Caribbean, Europe, Southern Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia; 1 stand-alone restaurant in New York; 7 tourist trains in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Peru; 1 river cruise in Myanmar; and 1 canal boat business in France. Its portfolio of hotels includes 3,203 individual guest rooms and multiple-room suites. The company was formerly known as Orient-Express Hotels Ltd. and changed its name to Belmond Ltd. in June 2014. Belmond Ltd. was founded in 1971 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada. The company also manages cruise ship-based casinos; and provides gaming services in Argentina. As of March 9, 2018, it operated 14 ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

