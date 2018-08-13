Financial Contrast: SAMPO OYJ/ADR (SAXPY) and Forest City Realty Trust (FCE.A)

SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS: SAXPY) and Forest City Realty Trust (NYSE:FCE.A) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of SAMPO OYJ/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Forest City Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Forest City Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

SAMPO OYJ/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Forest City Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SAMPO OYJ/ADR and Forest City Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAMPO OYJ/ADR 1 0 1 0 2.00 Forest City Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Forest City Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Forest City Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Forest City Realty Trust is more favorable than SAMPO OYJ/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares SAMPO OYJ/ADR and Forest City Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAMPO OYJ/ADR N/A 17.06% 4.62% Forest City Realty Trust 40.28% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

SAMPO OYJ/ADR has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forest City Realty Trust has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SAMPO OYJ/ADR and Forest City Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAMPO OYJ/ADR $7.82 billion 3.52 $2.50 billion N/A N/A Forest City Realty Trust $911.90 million 7.33 $206.03 million N/A N/A

SAMPO OYJ/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Forest City Realty Trust.

Summary

Forest City Realty Trust beats SAMPO OYJ/ADR on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SAMPO OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding Segments. The company offers life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as wealth management services. It also provides banking service. Sampo Oyj was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

Forest City Realty Trust Company Profile

Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. is engaged in operation, development, management and acquisition of office, retail and apartment real estate and land throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include Office, Retail, Apartments, Development, Corporate and Other. Its Office segment owns, acquires and operates office and life science buildings. Its Retail segment owns, acquires and operates regional malls, specialty/urban retail centers and amenity retail within its mixed-use projects. Its Apartments segment owns, acquires and operates rental properties, including upscale and middle-market apartments, adaptive reuse developments and subsidized senior housing. Its Development segment represents the development and construction of office and life science buildings, regional malls, specialty/urban retail centers, amenity retail, apartments, condominiums and mixed-use projects.

