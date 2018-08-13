Financial Contrast: Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (DM) and Archrock (AROC)

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (NYSE: DM) and Archrock (NYSE:AROC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Dominion Energy Midstream Partners and Archrock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy Midstream Partners 28.46% 2.76% 2.09% Archrock 4.19% 0.45% 0.14%

This table compares Dominion Energy Midstream Partners and Archrock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy Midstream Partners $480.20 million 4.21 $195.10 million $1.35 11.81 Archrock $794.66 million 2.17 $18.95 million ($0.20) -66.75

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Archrock. Archrock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.0% of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Archrock shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Archrock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archrock has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dominion Energy Midstream Partners and Archrock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy Midstream Partners 1 8 2 0 2.09 Archrock 0 2 5 0 2.71

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners presently has a consensus target price of $25.64, indicating a potential upside of 60.73%. Archrock has a consensus target price of $14.63, indicating a potential upside of 9.55%. Given Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dominion Energy Midstream Partners is more favorable than Archrock.

Dividends

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Archrock pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners pays out 103.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Archrock pays out -265.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners beats Archrock on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominion Energy Midstream Partners

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower. In addition, it owns and operates a 416-mile interstate natural gas pipeline from the United States-Canadian border at Waddington, New York through the state of Connecticut to South Commack, Long Island, New York and continuing on from Northport, Long Island, New York through the Long Island Sound to Hunts Point, Bronx, New York providing service to local gas distribution companies, electric utilities, and electric power generators, as well as marketers and other end users through interconnecting pipelines and exchanges. Further, the company operates 2,200 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines in northeastern and central Utah, northwestern Colorado, and southwestern Wyoming. Dominion Energy Midstream GP, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc. engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

