Financial Contrast: American Public Education (APEI) & Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU)

American Public Education (NASDAQ: APEI) and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

American Public Education has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Public Education and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education 0 2 2 0 2.50 Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 0 0 3 0 3.00

American Public Education currently has a consensus target price of $41.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.42%. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.97%. Given Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Scholar Education Holdngs is more favorable than American Public Education.

Profitability

This table compares American Public Education and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education 7.97% 8.61% 7.34% Bright Scholar Education Holdngs N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of American Public Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of American Public Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Public Education and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education $299.25 million 1.88 $21.12 million $1.29 26.61 Bright Scholar Education Holdngs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Scholar Education Holdngs.

Summary

American Public Education beats Bright Scholar Education Holdngs on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides diploma in practical nursing and an associate degree in nursing; and an online registered nurse to Bachelor of Science in nursing completion program. American Public Education, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of January 23, 2018, it had a network of 60 schools with approximately 33,916 students. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

