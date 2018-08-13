Financial Analysis: Infinity Property and Casualty (IPCC) versus XL Group (XL)

Infinity Property and Casualty (NASDAQ: IPCC) and XL Group (NYSE:XL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Infinity Property and Casualty pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. XL Group pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Infinity Property and Casualty pays out 47.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. XL Group pays out -43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Infinity Property and Casualty has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and XL Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Infinity Property and Casualty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Infinity Property and Casualty and XL Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Property and Casualty 0 1 0 0 2.00 XL Group 0 10 2 0 2.17

Infinity Property and Casualty currently has a consensus price target of $121.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.27%. XL Group has a consensus price target of $46.66, indicating a potential downside of 17.24%. Given Infinity Property and Casualty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Infinity Property and Casualty is more favorable than XL Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Infinity Property and Casualty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of XL Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Infinity Property and Casualty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of XL Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Infinity Property and Casualty and XL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Property and Casualty 3.58% 9.22% 2.65% XL Group -4.67% -4.21% -0.75%

Risk and Volatility

Infinity Property and Casualty has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XL Group has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infinity Property and Casualty and XL Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Property and Casualty $1.52 billion 1.03 $45.38 million $4.89 29.20 XL Group $11.33 billion 1.29 -$560.39 million ($2.01) -28.05

Infinity Property and Casualty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XL Group. XL Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infinity Property and Casualty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Infinity Property and Casualty beats XL Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infinity Property and Casualty Company Profile

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal auto insurance products in the United States. The company offers nonstandard, commercial, and classic collector auto insurance products. It also provides reinsurance products and services. The company distributes its products primarily through a network of independent agencies and brokers. Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

XL Group Company Profile

XL Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty, environmental liability, professional liability, property, excess and surplus lines, U.S. program/facilities, and construction business products. It also provides property and casualty products; insurance coverages for program administrators and managing general agents; mergers and acquisitions, and structured risk solutions; construction-related products and risk engineering services; and advanced loss of profits/delay in start-up, annual facilities for employers and contractors, commercial project builders, construction/contractors all risks, engineering/erection all risks, machinery breakdown, and other products. In addition, this segment offers aviation and satellite, marine, fine art and specie, private client, equine, livestock and aquaculture, energy, crisis management, political risk, credit and bond, London wholesale property and casualty, life, accident, and health products. The Reinsurance segment provides casualty reinsurance products, including general and professional liability, and automobile liability and workers' compensation; property reinsurance products comprising property catastrophe, risk excess of loss, and proportional products; specialty reinsurance products, such as energy, marine, aviation, and space; and other reinsurance products that include fidelity, surety, trade credit, accident and health, mortgage, and political risk. It also writes whole account capital gearing quota share contracts on select syndicates at Lloyd's. The company markets its products and services to the industrial, commercial, and professional firms; insurance companies; and other enterprises through international, national, and regional producers, acting as the brokers and representatives of policyholders. XL Group Ltd was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

