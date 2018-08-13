Financial Analysis: Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) and BCB Bancorp (BCBP)

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC) and BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and BCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Bancorp 7.31% 11.13% 0.92% BCB Bancorp 12.13% 9.18% 0.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Flagstar Bancorp and BCB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flagstar Bancorp 0 1 9 0 2.90 BCB Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $40.71, suggesting a potential upside of 19.40%. BCB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.11%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than BCB Bancorp.

Dividends

BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Flagstar Bancorp does not pay a dividend. BCB Bancorp pays out 60.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and BCB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Bancorp $997.00 million 1.97 $63.00 million $2.47 13.81 BCB Bancorp $85.05 million 2.75 $9.98 million $0.92 16.09

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BCB Bancorp. Flagstar Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BCB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats BCB Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services, including consumer and corporate card services, customized treasury management solutions, merchant services, and capital markets services, such as loan syndications, as well as wealth management products and services. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, warehouse lending, and loans held-for-investment (LHFI) portfolio groups. The company's Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through home loan and national call centers, Internet and unaffiliated banks, mortgage banking, and brokerage companies. Its Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage loans; and the servicing of residential mortgages for its LHFI portfolio, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. As of January 23, 2018, the company provided banking services through 99 branches in Michigan; and home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in 50 states, as well as 89 retail locations in 29 states. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, demand and NOW accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through 22 branches in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Monroe Township, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 2 branches in Staten Island, New York. BCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.

