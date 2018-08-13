Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,154 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.8% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 325,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $90,911,000 after purchasing an additional 41,951 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 300.8% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,917 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 583.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 189.5% during the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 550 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.2% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 43,810 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $261.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.53.

Illumina opened at $330.25 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.15 and a fifty-two week high of $341.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.56, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.32. Illumina had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total value of $2,677,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,683,439.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 2,100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.91, for a total transaction of $573,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,407,763.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,381 shares of company stock valued at $12,338,431 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

