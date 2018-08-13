Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,469,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $167.53 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $170.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

