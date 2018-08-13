Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 5,060 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 168,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,067,000 after purchasing an additional 63,943 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $160.47 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $131.25 and a 12 month high of $161.74.

