Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $4.95 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 509,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,642,000 after buying an additional 21,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $402,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF opened at $55.85 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.18 and a 12 month high of $63.60.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

