Ferrexpo Plc (FXPO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 220.60 ($2.81).

FXPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrexpo to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 275 ($3.51) in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrexpo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 185 ($2.36) to GBX 140 ($1.79) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 333.66 ($4.26) to GBX 230 ($2.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd.

Shares of LON:FXPO traded down GBX 1.55 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 171.45 ($2.19). 1,667,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,000. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of GBX 136.88 ($1.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 326.60 ($4.17).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

In related news, insider Simon Lockett purchased 50,000 shares of Ferrexpo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £85,500 ($109,070.03). Also, insider Christopher Mawe purchased 1,434 shares of Ferrexpo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £2,824.98 ($3,603.75).

Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two open-pit mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

