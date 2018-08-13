Fastcoin (FST) One Day Volume Tops $97.00

Fastcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Fastcoin has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fastcoin has a total market capitalization of $243,425.00 and $97.00 worth of Fastcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fastcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fastcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00913678 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002772 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004027 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00014173 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Fastcoin Coin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Fastcoin’s total supply is 156,913,424 coins. Fastcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fastcoin is /r/Fastcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fastcoin’s official message board is www.fastcointalk.org . The official website for Fastcoin is www.fastcoin.ca

Fastcoin Coin Trading

Fastcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fastcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fastcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fastcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fastcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fastcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.