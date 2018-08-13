Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Farmland Partners posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farmland Partners.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

FPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. B. Riley raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Farmland Partners stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of -0.03. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

In other news, Director Jay Bartels sold 3,200 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $25,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,176.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,954 shares of company stock worth $40,291 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 95.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 78,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 20,743 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns or has under contract over 166,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.