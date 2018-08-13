Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock (FMAO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMAO) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMAO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th.

Shares of FMAO stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $420.21 million, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.12.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. equities research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 34,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock by 11.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

