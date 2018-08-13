Famous Dave’s of America (DAVE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04, reports. Famous Dave’s of America had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%.

DAVE stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.15. 68,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,890. The company has a market cap of $62.58 million, a P/E ratio of 357.50 and a beta of 1.02. Famous Dave’s of America has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, insider David Kanen acquired 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $407,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Famous Dave's of America, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.

