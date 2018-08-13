Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) had its price target reduced by Imperial Capital from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on XOG. Williams Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Extraction Oil & Gas opened at $12.27 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Extraction Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 409.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Extraction Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $260.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.15 million. equities analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,372,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,918 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,607,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,463,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,601 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,653,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 854,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 158,110 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

