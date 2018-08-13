Exterran Corp (EXTN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,076 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.24% of Exterran worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Exterran by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 715,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after buying an additional 237,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Exterran by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,792,000 after buying an additional 104,869 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Exterran by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 221,808 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exterran by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after buying an additional 131,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Exterran by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 360,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,635,000 after buying an additional 95,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXTN. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Exterran opened at $28.39 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Exterran Corp has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -72.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Exterran had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $343.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.75 million. sell-side analysts predict that Exterran Corp will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

