Expedia Group (EXPE) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.34

Media coverage about Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) has been trending positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Expedia Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the online travel company an impact score of 46.2489785641323 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Citigroup increased their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Expedia Group to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $131.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $154.24.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The online travel company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.48, for a total value of $467,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.99, for a total value of $207,282.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,496.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,813. Insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.