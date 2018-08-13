ExOne Co (XONE) Receives $13.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

Shares of ExOne stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ExOne has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 3.45.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). ExOne had a negative net margin of 36.12% and a negative return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. analysts forecast that ExOne will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExOne by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,754,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 80,842 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ExOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ExOne by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 65,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 41,985 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ExOne by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of ExOne by 6,506.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 155,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

About ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides various machines that enable designers and engineers to design and produce industrial prototypes and production parts.

