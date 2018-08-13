Exelon Co. (EXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.345 per share by the energy giant on Monday, September 10th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Exelon has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Exelon has a dividend payout ratio of 44.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Exelon to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Shares of Exelon opened at $43.13 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.19. Exelon has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $43.74.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.25%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Exelon Co is an utilities company in the Electric Utilities industry.

