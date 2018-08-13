Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $167.83 Million

Brokerages expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to announce $167.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.20 million and the highest is $176.86 million. Exelixis reported sales of $152.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $752.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $717.40 million to $796.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $950.78 million per share, with estimates ranging from $837.10 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.37 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 65.68% and a net margin of 48.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.64. 4,083,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 2.02. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

In related news, insider Patrick J. Haley sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $49,392.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $2,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 827,053 shares of company stock worth $17,214,074. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

