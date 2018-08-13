Evotec (EVT) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been given a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Evotec opened at €18.88 ($21.95) on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Evotec has a 1 year low of €7.91 ($9.20) and a 1 year high of €22.50 ($26.16).

Evotec AG provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates through two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. It offers drug discovery services, such as integrated services, target identification and validation, hit identification, compound management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, cell and protein production, and in vivo and in vitro pharmacology services, as well as absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and toxicity services.

