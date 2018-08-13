Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price target on Everest Re Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of RE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $208.81 and a 52-week high of $270.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 1.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.51 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,672,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $686,399,000 after buying an additional 932,031 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at $61,412,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,468,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,495,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,038,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

